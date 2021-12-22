Ava Phillippe doesn’t just look exactly like her mom, Reese Witherspoon, she seems to have also inherited the actress’ signature bubbly personality. The UC Berkeley student and part-time model recently sat down with E! News to discuss what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight with Elle Woods as a mother and the result is an interview filled with more inspirational quotes than a Kardashian Instagram page.

"Pretty is as pretty does,” the 22-year-old said, when asked what advice her mother has given her. "As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you're only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way that you treat other people—and if that's not a beauty tip, I don't know what is."

Phillippe may have some more literal beauty tips as well as she continues to make a name for herself in the modeling industry. Last month, she starred alongside Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and Rumi in the latest Ivy Park campaign and she is now one of the faces of Pat McGrath’s new Bridgerton collection.

As for if she will follow in her mom’s acting shoes, she still isn’t sure, but she’s not counting anything out. "I don't see it out of the question, certainly,” she said when asked by E! about the possibility of going into the family business. “I'm not so sure on where I'm going yet.” May we suggest a cameo in the ever-elusive Legally Blonde 3?