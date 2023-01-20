Riley Keough has broken her silence following the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley last week. The actress took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a black-and-white throwback photo with her mother. In the picture, a young Keough is looking up at Presley, a bouquet of flowers in her hand. Keough kept the caption simple, just adding a red heart emoji to complete the post.

Presley’s mother and Keough’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley, spoke out shortly after Lisa Marie’s passing last Thursday. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla told People.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, died not long after being rushed to the the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Following an autopsy, the cause of death was deferred as it could not be determined. “The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN. "Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Presley will be laid to rest at the family’s Memphis estate, Graceland, next to her son, and Riley’s brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. According to The Daily Memphian, Benjamin was the first burial at the property’s Meditation Garden in 40 years, since Elvis' grandmother, Minnie Mae, died in 1980. Elvis, as well as his parents, Gladys and Vernon, are buried there as well.