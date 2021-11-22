Daughters have become the ultimate plus ones on red carpets this season. Angelina Jolie brought Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt to a few of the Eternals premieres last month, but luckily they had a friend to hang out with because Jolie’s Eternals costar, Salma Hayek, also brought her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, as her plus one. Well, apparently she was a good enough date because Pinault keeps getting the invite back.

Last Friday, Hayek was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, once again, Pinault was right there beside her mother for the big moment. The pair posed in front of Hayek’s newly minted star, matching in all-black looks and structured jackets. Hayek wore an embellished Alexander McQueen dress with a bubble high-low hem and a mini jacket on top, while her daughter opted for a fur-lined black slip, an oversized blazer, and leather over-the-knee boots. The pair were also joined by Hayek’s husband and Valentina’s father, Francois-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods corporation, Kering, which owns multiple high-end fashion brands, including McQueen.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Valentina, who turned 14 in September, has been joining her mother much more recently as she promotes movies and projects. In fact, Hayek revealed to Ellen DeGeneres while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month that her daughter is her biggest critique.

"I gotta tell you, she's very tough,” Hayek said, admitting she was “terrified to take” Valentina to the Eternals premiere. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So I was so scared.” Luckily, though, Eternals got Valentina’s seal of approval. No word on what she thought of House of Gucci, though.