Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.

Before stepping out in the dress, however, Shiloh made her own alterations. When Angelina originally wore the garment in 2019 while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the patterned black and white gown reached the floor, but Shiloh opted to cut it into an a-line mini for her turn.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

This is the second time Shiloh has altered one of her mom’s dresses for the Eternals red carpet. At the LA premiere last week, Shiloh wore a deconstructed version of a Gabriela Hearst dress Angelina wore at a “Women for Bees” event this past July. Again, Shiloh altered that one, making it asymmetric and adding a layering detail to the bust. At the same event, Zahara wore the Ellie Saab dress Angelina first wore to the 2014 Oscars.

Zahara and Shiloh stand to the right of Angelina in two of the actress’ old dresses at the LA Eternals premiere last week. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Angelina recently spoke about her decision to let her kids pull clothes from her closet. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me and take it. It’s your turn,” she said while speaking on E! New’s Daily Pop. So, expect more familiar-looking dresses on the Jolie-Pitt kids in the future.