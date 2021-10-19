It must have been “bring your children to work day” at Monday’s Eternals premiere because many of the movie’s stars brought their kids to walk the red carpet at the event. Angelina Jolie showed up with five of her kids in tow, and Salma Hayek brought along her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, as her date.

Hayek and Pinault looked gorgeous as they walked the red carpet together, both in black looks from brands in the Kering group, fitting considering the CEO of Kering is Hayek’s husband and Pinault’s father, François-Henri Pinault. Hayek wore a low-cut Gucci gown with a high slit, showing off the dress’ gold-sequined lining. Pinault, meanwhile opted for a more youthful look in a Saint Laurent ruffled polka-dot mini dress. Both mom and daughter held on to their black clutches as they posed for the camera.

This is the first time Pinault has joined her mother on the red carpet since 2015, when they attended a screening of the animated film, The Prophet. Of course, it’s a big deal when your mom becomes a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Pinault seemed excited for Hayek, telling Entertainment Tonight, “she’s so cool.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images