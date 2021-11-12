We finally have our first look at the upcoming revival of Sex and the City—Well, if you don’t count the previous teaser and the dozens upon dozens of paparazzi pics from set we have been dissecting endlessly for months. HBO Max has dropped the first trailer for And Just Like That...and 17 years after Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt left our television screens, they’re officially back.

The trailer gives a brief glance of where we will find our three leading ladies when the series premieres on December 9th. Carrie is working with Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramírez, a non-binary comedian who hosts a podcast frequented by the former columnist. Charlotte is living her perfect Charlotte York life, attending her daughter’s piano recitals and admiring the hydrangeas in her living room as she totes an Oscar de la Renta garment bag. And Miranda is enjoying time with her family, at one point seen hugging David Eigenberg’s Steve and their son, Brady.

Of course, other characters make a return, including Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Charlotte’s BFF, Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone, and her husband, Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler. There is also a shot of the late Willie Garson, who returned to play Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch ahead of his untimely passing in September.

As Sarah Jessica Parker returns to narration duty, we see new characters, lots of fashion, and even some scenes that weren’t caught by the paparazzi. "They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises," Parker says. "And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins."

And Just Like That... premieres on HBO Max on December 9th with the first two of ten episodes. They will drop once per week after that.