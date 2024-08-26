Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Rhode Island Porch Power Summit

Taylor Swift is getting the gang back together.

After a month apart from Travis Kelce, Taylor reunited with her boyfriend at her Newport, Rhode Island manse over the weekend. Travis’s family, including his sister-in-law Kylie and brother Jason, were also spotted at Taylor’s pad as were his teammate Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes’s wife, Brittany. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively—who celebrated her 37th birthday over the weekend—Bradley Cooper, his daughter Lea, Gigi Hadid, and Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum made the trip out to Rhode Island, too.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Taylor and Travis could be seen together on the singer’s balcony. The Tortured Poets Department artist wore a patterned top around her shoulders that she paired with a white tank. Travis rocked a mustache and a simple sleeveless shirt. The sighting comes amidst a busy period for Taylor and Travis, who were last seen together in July during a Berlin, Germany stop on Taylor’s “Eras” Tour. After completing another European leg just a few days ago, Taylor will next head back out on the road in October. Travis, on the other hand, is gearing up for the upcoming NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will play his first game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

“[Travis] has a long weekend break,” a source told Page Six of his trip out to Taylor’s historic pad. “[The Chiefs] were off yesterday, today and tomorrow, but he won’t be staying long. [He and Patrick] have to be back tomorrow night for a Monday morning meeting with the team.”

Of course, it’s a small wonder they managed to attract the entire guest list. Reynolds and Lively are fresh off promoting their summer box office hits (Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us, respectively) while Kravitz and Tatum’s joint project Blink Twice rolled out into theaters just this weekend. Though she’s known to take breaks from the runway, it’s quite possible Hadid has some work engagements throughout the world’s fashion weeks in September and October. Cooper, meanwhile, is at work on his next directorial effort: Is This Thing On? That project will reunite him with one of his oldest pals in Hollywood, Will Arnett, who wrote the script and will co-star aside Cooper.

Despite their schedules, things continue to heat up between Taylor and Travis who first sparked dating rumors almost exactly a year ago. According to reports, the couple have discussed the prospects of marriage but their schedules have gotten in the way of finalizing a prenuptial agreement.

“There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup,” Page Six reported, saying that the pair think of themselves as “unofficially” engaged.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” the insider added.