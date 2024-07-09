Get ready for a whole lot of references to florals for spring, girding your loins, and the color cerulean (though even we are not immune). There are reports that a sequel to the cult classic fashion film, The Devil Wears Prada, is in the works, and Meryl Streep as well as Emily Blunt have already signed on.

Puck first announced the news, which unsurprisingly has the Internet in a head spin. It has been reported that Oscar-winning producer Wendy Finerman is behind the project, and now, with Streep involved, others are more willing to sign on, including the original film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna. The sequel will apparently follow a more modern storyline, with Streep’s hard-edged magazine editor Miranda Priestly facing impending retirement and the decline of the magazine industry. Blunt’s Emily Charlton, meanwhile, is now an executive at a major luxury group (akin to LVMH or Kering), forcing the two old foes to go head-to-head, as Miranda now needs Emily (and her advertising dollars) to keep the fictional Runway off the ground.

The news of a sequel really shouldn’t come as too surprising. The Devil Wears Prada is constantly discussed and referenced, yes, but there has been more action around the film recently. Earlier this year, Anne Hathaway joined Streep and Blunt on stage at the SAG Awards, where they quoted the movie to the joy of fans everywhere. Last year, too, when Hathaway and Blunt were paired together for Variety’s Actors on Actors, they discussed their love for the movie that helped make them famous. Then there’s the musical, starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda with music by Elton John, which began previews in Plymouth, England over the weekend before its opening in the West End in October. Plus, the film’s 20th anniversary is coming up in 2026...coincidence?

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway at the SAG Awards in February 2024. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

As for Hathaway and the film’s other actors like Stanley Tucci, there is no solid information regarding their involvement in the reported sequel. In fact, the actress was dubious when asked about the possibility of another Prada film just a few months ago, though she did sound interested in the off chance something came together. “We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to,” Hathaway told V Magazine of joining on to the hypothetical project in April. Don’t expect Adrian Grenier to return as Andy’s much-maligned boyfriend, however, as last year screenwriter McKenna herself said that if she were to write a sequel, Andy and Nate would definitely not still be together.

As of now, Disney has not responded to the reports, so it’s unclear if this is all a pipe dream or something more serious to get excited about. Until we learn more, that’s all (we told you we aren’t immune to references).