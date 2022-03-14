As the tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Pete Davidson continues to heat up on the Internet, the latest trailer for The Kardashians, is adding fuel to the fire, providing an inside look at how we got to this point in the present day. Released on Monday morning, Hulu’s new promo for the upcoming reality show revealed some of the storylines we will see play out this season, including Kourtney’s journey to have a child with her fiancé, Travis Barker, Kylie’s public pregnancy, and Kim’s divorce from West.

Per usual, the trailer provides a snapshot of the past six months or so in the famous family’s life. We see Khloé’s struggles with Tristan Thompson and Kim trying on her plethora of Balenciaga looks (“They’re going to like you for who you are, not what you wear,” Scott Disick quips in his first appearance in The Kardashians promotional material. “I’m just kidding. Obviously”). The real sticking point, however, comes when the two-minute video teases Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live with a shot of her kissing Davidson in a sketch.

“This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming,” Kris Jenner says, followed by a shot of Kim removing one of her Balenciaga-gloved hands to text during a talking head interview, a smile plastered on her face. “Who are you texting, Kim?” a producer asks. “Does his name rhyme with feet?” Kim laughs a confirmation.

Of course, these days, where there’s Pete, there’s Kanye, and just shots later, Kim is speaking about her ex-husband. “It is really hard with Kanye,” Kim says before revealing a new revelation in the Kim-Ye saga. “He told me my career is over.”

Kim hits back, however, speaking on the phone later in the trailer, saying the very menacing, “We have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground.” Of course, we don’t know who Kim is talking to or about, but the editors clearly want us to think she’s referring to Kanye.

The trailer ends at a peak, with Kris and Khloé adding to the menacing tone. “Never go against the family,” they both agree. Are they talking to Disick, who looks uncomfortable as he sits with the women. Or perhaps they’re speaking of Kanye who has, most definitely, gone against the family as of late. Clearly, the only way to find out is to tune in.