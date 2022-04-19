Did Timothée Chalamet spend his Coachella weekend kissing and dancing with Sarah Talabi? Good luck getting an answer from the model herself. While she threw Page Six a bone and answered their request for comment after a spy wrote into the crowd-sourced celebrity gossip hub Deuxmoi, it wasn’t to confirm or deny the fling. Instead, Talabi responded in a fashion that has us hoping that they’re dating after all. Like a true social justice warrior, the soon-to-be co-author of a book titled The Intersectional Feminist used the opportunity to shine a light on climate change.

“I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties,” Talabi began. “That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too. We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life.” (DeuxMoi posted a photo of her dancing with Chalamet, but not particularly intimately.)

Courtesy of @deuxmoi

After getting the facts straight, Talabi got down to business. “Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question,” her statement continued. “But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective. I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.” Before you get back to speculating about whether or not Chalamet has moved on from Lily-Rose Depp, you can take Talabi up on that here.