Generation Z’s most blessed coupling of cheekbones, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, may or may not be back together. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair was spotted over the weekend shopping at New York’s clothing and jewelry boutique Verameat when some very rom-com-type shenanigans ensued.

"They came in together and both looked around. Timothée has come into the store several times, both with Lily and alone," ET’s source claimed. "While Lily was looking at something outside, he bought it quickly for her as a secret gift and then ran out." The source added that Chalamet is a semi-regular at the store and also bought a jacket and necklace for himself. Apparently, he’s always very nice to the staff—good to know he’s more like his polite Call Me By Your Name character in real life, and less like his Lady Bird character Kyle.

The pair first met when they starred in the Netflix epic The King alongside Robert Pattinson. Rumors that they were a couple first emerged in late 2018, but it had apparently fizzled out in 2020, with Chalamet being declared officially single in a British Vogue profile that appeared in April of that year.

Depp, 21, is pretty keen on keeping her business private. "The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age," she recently told Drew Barrymore on the actress’s talk show. Chalamet, 25, had been linked to a potential non-Depp flame here and there, but rumors the pair had reunited have been swirling for weeks now—especially if you happen to follow the DeuxMoi Instagram account.

Depp is in the middle of promoting her latest film Voyagers, but the rumored reunion also comes just months after Chalamet portrayed Edward Scissorhands, one of Depp’s father Johnny’s most famous characters, in a Super Bowl advertisement for an American automotive company.

Of course, who knows what the state of their relationship really is. They’re both young. We guess this means that they get along enough where the possibility of one day co-starring in a Tim Burton film isn’t out of the question.

In any event, don’t expect any major confirmation. Depp does take her privacy seriously, and the last time around, they only ever appeared at official events together in conjunction with promotional duties for The King.

Chalamet has several films due for release this year, including Dune, while Depp will next appear in art-house dramas Wolf and Silent Night.

