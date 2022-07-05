Well, that’s one way to make a couple debut. Eternal British “It” Girl Alexa Chung confirmed she’s got a new man in her life, actor Tom Sturridge, over the weekend by packing on the PDA with him in the stands of Wimbledon. The awkward part? They were pictured making out while seated directly behind Sienna Miller, who was not only Chung’s biggest competitor for the title of definitive British “It” Girl of the ‘00s but also happens to be Sturridge’s ex and the mother of his child.

Miller, 40, began dating Sturridge, 36, in 2011 not long after her second breakup with Jude Law. Miller gave birth to their daughter Marlowe in 2012, but the couple called it quits in 2015. Sturridge, a longtime friend of Robert Pattinson, is mostly known for his work in British and indie films, along with a stage career that has earned him two Tony nominations. The actor is set for a star-making turn later this summer as the lead in Netflix’s hotly anticipated adaptation of the cult comic book series The Sandman.

While the photo certainly seems dramatic, it’s actually not that deep.

Sturridge and Miller have remained friendly since their split, and have been spotted out in public with their daughter multiple times since.

Apparently they’re not afraid to double date either, because other photos from the stands of Wimbledon confirm they’re actually quite friendly. In fact, Miller’s new man, 25-year-old model and actor Oli Green, was also in attendance. The foursome even posed for a selfie. Is a game of doubles tennis next?

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

In fact, this isn’t the first time one has publicly debuted a new beau in the presence of the other. Miller dated art world scion Lucas Zwirner from 2018 to 2020. The first time they were spotted together? At one of Sturridge’s birthday parties.