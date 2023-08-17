As Shawn Mendes once prophetically said, “It’s giving Cher.” But apparently, another male pop star doesn’t actually know what Cher is truly giving. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Troye Sivan revealed that he is entirely unfamiliar with the IMDb credits of the 77-year-old hitmaker and award-winning actress.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie with Cher in it,” he said while holding up a photo of the singer. “Was she in Mama Mia?” No, Troye, she was not in Mamma Mia. She did make an appearance in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. But that’s hardly her most famous role.

Her performance as Loretta Castorini in the 1987 romance Moonstruck, where her character was tangled in a love triangle with Nicolas Cage, won her an Oscar. Then there’s, of course, Burlesque where she stars opposite Christina Aguilera. In it, she plays the role of Tess, a former dancer who runs a burlesque lounge.

The film’s Grammy-nominated soundtrack spawned the Cher-led track “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” which won a Golden Globe for the Best Original Song. As one Twitter (or “X”) user said, Sivan “failed the gay test.”

For what it’s worth, Sivan did admit that he’s not so well-versed in the film space. “I’ve seen like two movies, just in general,” he said. But even if he was unfamiliar with Moonstruck or Burlesque (the disrespect!), Cher has also been in Silkwood, Mask, and Witches of Eastwick, among others.

Sivan is wading into acting himself despite saying he’s only had “like two acting lessons, maybe.” He recently appeared in The Idol where he played Xander, Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) creative director. The 28-year-old also, interestingly, explained he would rather win a Grammy than an Oscar, saying the former award is “Superior to me.”

In addition to Cher, Sivan was asked to compare his acting skills to another musician-slash-actor, Lady Gaga. “Oh no, that’s Lady Gaga, I think she’s better than me, for sure,” he noted. The singer seemed to hold his breath in anticipation of being presented with a picture of his The Idol co-star Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye, but ultimately, was not.

Between Sivan’s Cher miseducation and Hailey Bieber’s admission she’s never seen Sex and the City, there’s something worrying going on in Hollywood.