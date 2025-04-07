And with that, the third season of The White Lotus has come to an end. In some ways, it feels like we just checked into the luxury resort, but in reality, we’ve spent weeks gathering around the television to scrutinize the decisions and fashion choices of the 1 percent. At this point, we’ve all expertly trained our minds to not drift off and start thinking about our own siblings during...well, you know when.

Despite the fact that the bodies haven’t even been buried yet, we’re already thinking about next season which is, yes, happening. While we don’t know where it will be set or who will be checking in, fans—and the W team, specifically—have some suggestions. For who we’d like to see in The White Lotus season 4, keep reading. Who’s on your list?

Kathy Bates as the She-EO Who Needs to Unplug CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Kathy Bates made an iconic guest in Titanic, and she’d make an equally memorable mark on The White Lotus as the season’s resident overworked exec who struggles to turn off her Lean In persona. —Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

Steve Buscemi as the Hotel Staff Lifer Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Buscemi should play the beleaguered general manager with a chip on his shoulder, or a nearly pathological (and given it’s Buscemi—slightly creepy) need to meet the guests’ every last need. —C.V.

Danny Trejo as the Retired Con Man With a Heart of Gold Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maybe he nearly gets sucked into one last bad scheme. Maybe someone from his past resurfaces to get revenge. Perhaps he gets wrongly caught up in the season’s usual crime. Either way, he actually, genuinely, just wants to enjoy his vacation! —C.V.

Mike White as a Frazzled Hotel Manager Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic/Getty Images We know Mike White has the acting chops, and while he may be busy writing, producing, and directing the show, why not throw another hat on and get in front of the camera? He looks like a guy that would get easily overwhelmed, right? Perfect for the role of a hotel manager slowly losing his grip on the property, staff, and guests. —Carolyn Twersky Winkler, Staff Writer

Stanley Tucci as a Fashion Designer Who Just Needs a Break David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He’s been creating half a dozen collections a year for the past three decades but the luxury house he gave his life to just let him go for “fresher talent” AKA a young rapper with 100 million Instagram followers and few design collabs to his name. So yeah, Stanley needs a vacation, and someone to listen to him gripe about the state of the fashion industry. Think his role in Devil Wears Prada, but 20 years older and much more jaded —C.T.W.

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff, Of Course Photograph by Stefano Delia/HBO Mike White has a history of bringing back much-loved comediennes with campy acting chops, so let’s give Parker Posey’s Victoria one more go-around at the White Lotus. Picture it: she’s reeling from her husband’s arrest, and she just needs a vacation. Yes, the Ratliffs might be broke, but Victoria comes from money, people! She will be just fine, and thank goodness, because as we know, she’s not meant to live an uncomfortable life. Maybe she’s brought Piper with her, who at this point is a fully formed capitalist. And, obviously, there’s a fresh new prescription of Lorazepam to get them both through the week. —C.T.W.

Kendrick Lamar as The Biggest Hater Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We need another down-bad, stressed-out antihero contemplating his childhood trauma and the meaning of life—Rick, you’re not cutting it. Cue the Nobel Prize-winning musician Lamar, playing the role of himself. He’s seeking refuge at the White Lotus while finalizing his new album, a stunning joint project with Beyoncé. He participates in daily meditation sessions with Amrita (played in the series by Shalini Peiris), is on a juice cleanse, and does 300 push-ups each morning to keep his mind clear and his pen sharp. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo as the Meta Moment Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global Frankly, we’d take a WL cameo from any combination of the talented members of Blackpink, the K-pop group which counts Lalisa Manobal as its main dancer, singer, and rapper. But I’m imagining this trio visiting the White Lotus as something of a sub-in for Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie (Carrie Coon), the three frenemies. If Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé had that kind of drama on a television show—fictional or not—it would make headlines without a doubt. —M.W.

Alexander Skarsgård as the Ski Bum Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'm calling it right now: in season four, The White Lotus should head to the slopes. Let's flip the tropical holiday on its head and put Mike White's band of merry misfits in St. Moritz, the swanky Swiss ski town. There, a floppy-haired Alexander Skarsgård plays a swindling ski bum who works at the resort—but plans to con every wealthy visitor who crosses his path. —M.W.

Chloë Sevigny as a Tragically Manhattan Art Gallerist Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images If The White Lotus is all about satirizing America’s clueless elite, then it’s high time we have a Manhattanite check-in. And who better for the role than Chloë Sevigny? She’s previously collaborated with White on the 2017 film Beatriz at Dinner. Imagine her playing some seen-it-all, been-everywhere, art-world powerhouse who scoffs at the restaurant menu for being too trendy, sneers at the decor, and quietly thinks she’s better than all the other white, rich people with whom she’s sharing pool space. She’s almost embarrassed to be there, but you can’t quite tell if it’s because she thinks the displays of wealth around her are morally indefensible or tragically passé. The visual pun of her packing a suitcase full of vintage black CDG, Proenza, or Phoebe Philo Celine would be worth it alone. —Kyle Munzenrieder, Senior News Editor

Jennifer Aniston as The A-List Cameo Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Twenty-two years ago, Jennifer Aniston gave one of the best performances of her career in the Mike White-written The Good Girl, and the truth is she thrives in a grounded dark comedy (see also: Nicole Holofcener’s Friends With Money). We know people gripe about the idea of the show casting a sanctified A-lister, and the long shooting schedule abroad would probably conflict with Aniston’s duties on The Morning Show, but let her swing by season four in a Sam Rockwell-esque cameo. Give her a bonkers monologue, a strange addiction, and hopefully drive people to watch The Good Girl on Hulu. —K.M.

Romy Mars as the Disinterested Teenage Daughter/TikTokker Photograph by Craig McDean for W If there’s anyone who can rival Sydney Sweeney’s tragically cool, yet terrifying teenager in season one, it’s Romy Mars. The singer, actor, and yes, daughter of Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars, is already compulsively watchable on TikTok. Plus, there’s something about her wry sense of humor that just seems like a perfect match for Mike White’s world. —Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as the Girl Trippers Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle in Pen15 Courtesy of Hulu Pen15 fans deserve an update on where little Maya and Anna are now. The answer? They’re at the White Lotus for a 30th birthday trip. One of them is nursing a devastating breakup while the other is newly engaged. Can their childhood bond withstand the tensions of adulthood, or will their simmering resentments—brought to the surface at the luxury resort—break them for good? —K.C.

Moo Deng as a Tourist Attraction Matt Jelonek/Getty Images News/Getty Images Please, no more snake shows. Only utterly adorable hippos with big personalities from here on out. —K.C.

Oprah and Gayle King as Oprah and Gayle King Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As guests of the White Lotus’s ultra-exclusive villa—complete with a private yacht and personal chef—the famous friends remain mysteriously distant from the rest of the hotel’s occupants. Instead, their presence is felt through a series of tipsy prank calls to the hotel manager during which they ask such classics as, “Is your refrigerator running?” —K.C.

Jennifer Coolidge as Everlasting Spirit and/or Ayahuasca-Induced Vision Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO Yes, I know how season two ended. But options nevertheless abound: dream sequence! Hallucination! Ghost! Charon-like guide leading souls across a cold-plunge pool! I just want one more scene with our girl. —Sally Law Errico, Managing Editor

Alex Consani as the Model Off-Duty Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charlotte Le Bon played a model named Chloe in season three, so why not go the extra mile and have Gen Z’s favorite runway star, Alex Consani, check into The White Lotus? —Matthew Velasco, Staff Writer, News