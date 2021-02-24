Zoe Saldana has been part of Disney's Pirates of The Caribbean series since 2003, when her breakout role as the swashbuckling Anamarie launched her film career. Since then, she's starred in several of Hollywood's hottest franchises, with roles in Star Trek, Guardians of The Galaxy, and Avengers. Now, Saldana is returning to the Caribbean sea in her newest pirate film — and it's not a Disney or Marvel movie.

As Deadline reports, Saldana will be starring in The Bluff. Netflix has acquired the drama pirate movie, set in the Cayman Islands in the 1800s, and Saldana will play Ercell, a guerilla heroine. She's a Cayman native and fights to protect her land from colonizing pirates. The film is described as blending "visceral action and historical fiction," which means we can expect gorgeous costumes and lots of sword fighting — sign us up.

It will be directed by Frank E. Flowers, who is of Caymanian descent. It will be his first major feature film directing credit.

Saldana has other projects in the pipeline. She'll be starring in the next two installments of the Avatar series and Guardians of The Galaxy 2.