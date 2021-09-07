12 ’90s-Inspired Wardrobe Essentials to Wear This Fall

What was once old will always eventually feel new and cool again, and there’s no doubt the 1990s are the decade du jour. Based on what we’re seeing on racks, runways and sidewalks, designer mood boards must be filled with images of icons of the era, from the classically preppy Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy to Kate Moss in her trademark slinky slips. Grunge, in the form of lug-soled boots and Mary Janes, is back in a big way, as are Clueless-y schoolgirl staples like shrunken cardigans and claw clips. Minimalism continues its reign with A-line slip skirts and clean-lined purses. Even cargo pants feel relevant again. What we love about the ’90s resurgence is that nothing feels too trendy about the whole thing—our favorite pieces give off just the right retro vibe while also providing simple, foundational wardrobe support on their own. Take the classic spaghetti strap tank, for example: It’s full on ’90s when paired with a slip skirt and low heels; but if you break down that look into its component parts, you have three timeless classics. Here, our top picks for this season.