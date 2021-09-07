FASHION

12 ’90s-Inspired Wardrobe Essentials to Wear This Fall

by Laura Jackson

What was once old will always eventually feel new and cool again, and there’s no doubt the 1990s are the decade du jour. Based on what we’re seeing on racks, runways and sidewalks, designer mood boards must be filled with images of icons of the era, from the classically preppy Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy to Kate Moss in her trademark slinky slips. Grunge, in the form of lug-soled boots and Mary Janes, is back in a big way, as are Clueless-y schoolgirl staples like shrunken cardigans and claw clips. Minimalism continues its reign with A-line slip skirts and clean-lined purses. Even cargo pants feel relevant again. What we love about the ’90s resurgence is that nothing feels too trendy about the whole thing—our favorite pieces give off just the right retro vibe while also providing simple, foundational wardrobe support on their own. Take the classic spaghetti strap tank, for example: It’s full on ’90s when paired with a slip skirt and low heels; but if you break down that look into its component parts, you have three timeless classics. Here, our top picks for this season.

TheoryShrunken Sleeveless Cardigan
$190

This sleeveless cardigan from Theory adds just the right amount of prep to any outfit.

GanniRayon Slip Skirt in Black
$105

Embrace ’90s minimalism in a simple black slip skirt.

Bottega VenetaLug black leather knee-high Chelsea boots
$1,750

Err on the edgier side of the era in these black leather knee-high boots from Bottega Veneta

LESETAli Classic Tank Top II
$72

A strappy white tank is an essential piece of the puzzle.

Ben AmunGold Chain Link Necklace
$195

Depending on how you style it, this gold chain can feel both punk and slyly traditional.

DickiesDickies Mens Eisenhower Extreme Pants (Navy)
$113.99
$48.45

What could be more ’90s than a pair of cargo pants?

Proenza SchoulerCombat Mary Jane in White
$795

Pack on the punk with these lug sole Mary Janes from Proenza Schouler.

R13Oversized Cropped Shirt in Yellow Plaid
$495

Go grunge with a touch of yellow plaid from R13 (and maybe blast some Nirvana while you’re at it).

CoperniCoperni Baguette Swipe Bag
$496

Complete any look with this sculptural baguette bag from Coperni.

MLEMini Cloud Claw in Cream
$14

Top things off with a dreamy claw clip.

THE ROWThe Row
$762
$457.20

This elegant, versatile piece from the row feels very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Y/ProjectY/Project 6 Rectangular Sunglasses in Brown
$460

When it comes to sunglasses, a rounded rectangular shape feels fresher than ever.