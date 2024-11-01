As a newly minted Victoria’s Secret angel, it was only proper that Alex Consani’s Halloween costume would have included some lingerie. But as one of TikTok’s funniest and oft-viral creators, of course it came with a twist. Last night, the runway star attended Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween Party dressed as a sexy Gru from Despicable Me. Her mind is fascinating.

While Gru’s go-to uniform is an Hedi Slimane-esque gray coat and skinny trousers, Consani opted for a barely there lingerie set. She wore a sheer bra top and matching underwear that she paired with a longline black coat. Although Consani’s clear PVC heels weren’t normally something the fictional character would wear, she offset her costume’s riskier choices with some classic Gru pieces: a skinny black and white scarf, a completely bald head, and a prosthetic nose.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

It was quite balmy in New York last night, so at least Consani didn’t catch a chill while wearing nothing but her skivvies. The model naturally made sure to show off her costume to her devoted TikTok following. She posted a short video on her way to the event which really emphasized the severity of her prosthetic nose and bald head.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

For the most part, guests at Klum’s Heidiween bash stuck to the classics. There were lots of nods to landmark films like Grease, Disney princesses, and the beloved good witch. On Instagram feeds, most celebrities decided to either channel the silver screen (Halle Berry was a popular reference this year) or just dress as some sort of vaguely spooky creature.

Klum herself morphed into full E.T. regalia during the fête, so the night wasn’t completely devoid of something wacky and weird. But, overall, there was less of the “Ugly” costumes that were all the rage last year and something more along the lines of peak “Halloween glamour.”

With her prosthetic appendages and some barely there lingerie, Consani definitely had both last night.