Alex Consani is a “new age” supermodel in every sense of the term. You’re just as likely to find her dominating the runways of Milan and Paris as you are stomping the streets of New York in an expertly sourced vintage mini dress. Of course, the latter of which you can find on her viral TikTok account, @captaincrook, where she currently has a following of a little over three million.

Her spur-of-the-moment catchphrases—“Serving down. Well, yes!” has become especially popular among users on X— contrast to her more serious professional life as a model that finds her gracing the latest Balenciaga catwalk and fronting Charli XCX’s “It” Girl-fueled “360” music video. In the case of her latest project, an appearance alongside a dynamic batch of creatives in UGG’s “Feels Like UGG” campaign, Consani is back in model-mode, wearing the global lifestyle brand’s new fall 2024 collection with aplomb. But, of course, she still remembers that pair of gray UGGs she wore to the “ground” during her middle school years because all the “baddies” were doing so.

Photograph by Samuel Bradley

Below, the TikTok sensation and top model discusses her holy grail archival collection, how she styles her UGGs (even in the dead of summer), and her unexpected style icon.

Growing up, what connection did you have with fashion?

I definitely associated “extra-ness” with fashion, if that makes sense. Anytime I saw someone in something fancy, it was always at an event. And so I think that carries on to my daily life now. I notice when I think of fashion, I’m like, “oh, I'm going to wear a dress.” And so I ended up wearing a gown every day.

Did you have any style icons growing up?

My mom, honestly, she is very chic, very demure. But the way that she wore clothing is something that I'm now getting more appreciative of because it was very understated. And mom, don't take this the wrong way, girl, but it was definitely under-dressed. Now I look at fashion icons like Jane Birkin and those type of effortless Bridget Bardot-type girls and it really resonates with me because it has a comfortability level that I don’t see in a lot of other fashion.

I read an interview where you referred to your mom as a “Slavic diva.”

Yes! The Slavic diva herself.

What is your first memory of UGG?

In middle school, all the baddies had their UGG boots with the little bows in the back. They were always difficult to get—so when I got my first UGG shoes, I got this gray pair that I wore literally to the ground. I have a picture somewhere, but it was crazy. They were, at one point, fully lopsided.

What’s your favorite way to style a pair of UGGs?

The thing about UGG that I love is—maybe I'm crazy, people come at me for this sometimes—but I'll wear an UGG boot in one hundred degree weather. Honestly, I like how it looks so effortless. But then in winter, I wear a big, baggy jean and a little, low UGG. But, honestly, give me a shoe and I'll figure something crazy out.

Do you remember your first big fashion purchase?

Honestly, hot take—I really don't buy a lot. I’ve never really gone into a luxury store and bought anything. I'm more of a vintage girl, so I would say my biggest, most memorable purchase was when I graduated high school. I got a little Louis Vuitton speedy bag, and I wore that to the ground. It had a hole in it. And it's still in my closet, but she’s a little worn and torn.

That’s how a speedy bag is supposed to be worn, right?

Hello, Jane Birkin!

Tell us about your vintage Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton archival collection.

I got the Marc Jacobs [bags] from What Goes Around Comes Around, and I really like that collection and that bag. But to me, it's also cool because I know Marc Jacobs, and so having pieces of his history while also getting to know him as a person is really inspiring. I get to have a little piece of fashion history in my closet. But honestly, if you go to 2nd Street [Vintage], I was there yesterday and I was really gagged. They really got it.

They have amazing pieces if you’re willing to dig.

I love the dig though. Listen, you find the goods when you dig.

@alexconsani

You celebrated your 21st birthday, in vintage Roberto Cavalli no less. What was your night like?

Honestly, just having all of my friends in one place and celebrating my 21st birthday was amazing. First of all, a lot of people for some reason thought that I was older. So it was kind of me coming out saying that I'm actually not as grown as everyone thought. But then also I think just being able to do a Paris Hilton-style, really “pop out” major birthday was something that I've always looked forward to. And I was like, “why not 21?”

How would you describe your current style?

I want to call it chic. I feel like I say that a lot. I guess the term Scandinavian. I've been talking with a lot of my friends, and that's the direction that it looks like I'm going in.

You’re having a Scandi Girl Summer moment.

Yes! But I'm bringing back a little more slut. I don't know if I can say that, but definitely a little bit more risqué. I have a lot of these conversations with my friends and the people who inspire me fashion-wise, and it's like “there’s no need to be chic when you’re under the age of 40.” Sometimes, it gets trendy to be chic or whatever. And Chicness, for me, I always associate it with hiding something because you’re concealing it with fashion. And I feel like when you’re confident, anything you really wear can be chic, so you don’t have to focus on the traditional thoughts of what chic is—there’s always different ways of doing that.

Would you have imagined that your TikTok account would become the phenomena it is?

No, not at all. I’m grateful for the gays because they’re really the ones that did it. I could not have believed that starting out on my little iPhone 7, Louis Vuitton wall, Demonia boot would turn into this.