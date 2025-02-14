Alexa Chung’s top would make the aerobics-loving Sue from The Subtance jealous, but the eternal Brit It girl managed to style it perfectly for a night out. At the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event last night, the model and designer mixed her quirky party look with a staple of any Londoners wardrobe: the classic khaki trench coat.

Chung’s scanty white top featured a huge exposed section at the center. She paired the form-fitting piece with a low-waisted wrap skirt in bright blue leather. A chain belt placed over top tied in the metallic tones of the designer’s gold peep-toe shoes and knit leg warmers.

The cocktail party, which celebrated the premiere of director Joanna Hogg’s short film Autobiografia Di Una Borsetta, was held at Langan’s Brasserie in London. Perhaps, that explains Chung’s choice to layer her party look with a functional coat. She wore a calf-length jacket that looked more than ready for the British capital’s temperamental weather.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite its British sensibilities, Chung selected her look from Miu Miu’s spring 2025 runway show which debuted in Milan this past September. Chungstyled her look differently from how it was initially shown, opting to add on her khaki trench coat and change out the model’s sandals for heels. Chung, fittingly, walked the runway during this very Miu Miu collection while wearing the same retro leg warmers she slipped on last night.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chung has a track record of pairing party looks like her latest with unexpected coats. At Glastonbury in June 2024, she styled a lace slip dress with a functional Barbour coat from her collaboration with the English heritage brand.

Her coats aren’t necessarily the type of “statement coat” stars like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are wearing recently. But, is there any better than statement than being ready for both the aerobics studio and whatever Mother Nature has in store?