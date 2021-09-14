Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended her debut Met Gala and made a statement on the red carpet — literally. After all, fighting for income equality and investment in the 99% doesn’t take a day off, and Ocasio-Cortez’s full Brother Vellies look proclaimed her DSA values on the red carpet. From suffragette white in the front to “TAX THE RICH” in giant red letters in the back, AOC used fashion to call attention to her values.

Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Brother Vellies creative director Aurora James, and they discussed the crucial meaning of the dress with host Keke Palmer. “We had a conversation about what it means to be two working-class women of color at the Met, and we can’t just play along...we need to challenge the institutions. The Met is known for its spectacle, but we should have a conversation about it.” She also told Reuters that it’s time for “all classes” to talk about a fairer tax code, not just working-class activists and families. See more photos of her look below.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.