Even as fashion looks forward to muted, “stealth wealth” styles as the colder seasons approach, a certain Amal Clooney is still taking pride in breaking out flashier pieces along the way. After delighting in a glitzy Versace number on Friday, the lawyer and human rights activist continued her sequined crusade for a night out just a day later.

On Saturday, Amal stepped out for a family dinner with George and their parents wearing a deep red sequined set consisting of a tiny bandeau crop top and a high-waisted maxi skirt. While the shape of the top was relatively simple, things picked up down below with a plunging slit at the side of the skirt.

Though we could envision many fashion girls rock this set solo, the star added in a few key pieces to take things from club attire to restaurant-appropriate. Up top, she wore a black cropped jacket loosely around her shoulders. The jacket was a predictable move for Amal who has proven to be a major proponent of layered dressing herself. However, the leather fabric of the piece certainly gave the look some unexpected edge.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Amal’s focus on color-blocked fabrics didn’t end there. In her hand, she carried a black patent clutch and opted for a simple pair of stilettos. Jewelry was kept to a minimum with only a few rings and a pair of flashy studs to round out the look.

The 45-year-old’s ensemble, even in spite of the usually summery sequins, was entirely in line for colder seasons—balancing an overcoat or sweater on top of your shoulders is a classic fall move. But even as she focused on mixing fabrics, the night prior, Amal kept her look entirely centered around sequins.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her husband on her arm, Amal hosted the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards in an angelic Versace gown trimmed with silver sequins. The cut of the custom dress, interestingly, was inspired by a cover-up that the lawyer found in her wardrobe. “I actually had taken a sample from a simple beach dress that I have, and [Versace] worked from there,” she said to Vogue. It’s clear that Amal isn’t in any rush to pack away her sequined pieces as the seasons change.