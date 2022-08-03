Big pants, bigger attitude. That’s what Amandla Stenberg was serving at the premiere of A24’s Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in New York City on Tuesday night. The actress joined her costars to celebrate their upcoming Gen-Z slasher flick, where she stood out in a Chanel jumpsuit with pants large enough to fit all five of her costars in her pockets.

Aside from the palazzo pants, Stenberg’s choice—which came from Chanel’s cruise 2023 collection—is pretty simple. Of course, there’s also the addition of the sequin-covered breastplate, which hung around her neck and fell down her chest, the three-dimensional flowers perched on top adding some color to the otherwise simple look. Stenberg then provided some touches of her own to the runway look, switching out the original belt and pulling her red braids into a shimmering hairnet.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Super wide-cut pants have been taking over street style lately, with Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, and even Nicole Kidman embracing the trend. So, it was only a matter of time before we started to see them make their way to the red carpet. Of course, pants this big, especially when rendered in silk, require more maintenance, but with just one good steam, Stenberg could be a standout in her flowing bottoms.