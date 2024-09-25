If sheer dressing were to have been around during the days of Marie Antoinette, she very well might have worn something similar to Amandla Stenberg’s latest outfit. Today during Paris Fashion Week, the actor invented a time-bending way to rock some very transparent fabric.

Stenberg attended the Acne Studios spring 2025 runway show in a sculptural ombre look by the Stockholm brand. Her dress featured a completely see-through bodice that clung to her figure before ballooning into a panier-style skirt. The detail jutted out from Stenberg’s hips. Not only was her skirt a rather modern, sci-fi twist on a historic silhouette, it was also designed in a darker navy fabric than the top half. Stenberg kept up the avant-garde spirit of her dress with matching stockings that she paired with strappy heels. She carried a black Acne Studios bag in her hand and wore her hair in an updo.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stenberg is no stranger to a risqué style moment and this outfit is just the latest in a line of recent experiments with skin-baring fashion. During a screening for The Acolyte in June, Stenberg balanced naked dressing with themed style. She wore a curve-hugging lace dress that featured a built-in futuristic headpiece. Just a few days prior, the actor attended a premiere for the Disney+ series in a beige gown that was finished with perfectly placed slits.

Both of those outfits weren’t overtly themed (she played an assassin named Mae in the since-canceled show) but still managed to bring something new to the genres of sheer and cut-out style.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Stenberg had no need for method dressing at the Acne Studios show today—she wasn’t on the red carpet nor promoting a new project—but it’s coincidental she donned a dress to Paris Fashion Week marked by a silhouette that indirectly channeled a former Queen of France.