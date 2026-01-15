In the grand tradition of the legions of fashion girls before her, Amelia Gray Hamlin understands the power of a great statement coat. For the premiere of The Beauty, Ryan Murphy’s new series about an STD that grants model-like looks with deadly side effects, at the Museum of Modern Art, for evidence.

Styled by Danyul Brown, Hamlin wore a full look from Demna’s recent “La Famiglia” collection for Gucci. The model started her outfit with a silk lingerie-esque slip with lace edges. While it would have been in keeping with Hamlin’s model style to wear the piece solo, she had other ideas instead. Over the top of her dress, Hamlin slipped on a giant shearling coat done in a strikingly vivid blue color. The model draped the oversized piece over her figure, allowing for parts of her lingerie underpinning to poke through. To promote a show about the dangerous allure of beauty, what better to wear than an over-the-top coat with nothing but a little negligee underneath?

To finish the look, Hamlin opted for a glittering crystal necklace and classic pointed-toe pumps. She wore her hair in relaxed Hollywood waves. Appropriate. The show also marks Hamlin’s acting debut.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

In winter, statement coats are a fail-proof way to amp-up even the most simple of outfits. This season, It girls like Jennifer Lawrence and Dua Lipa have taken a liking to longline jackets boasting loud animal prints. But on the red carpet, the statement coat isn’t as prevalent. Stars tend to prefer their outfits with minimal layers, like a two-piece set or an all-in-one gown.

Last night, however, Hamlin proved that a statement coat can carry even more drama than a gown.