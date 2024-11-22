Amelia Gray Hamlin Makes a Strong Case For Double Belting

We’ve all been there. Staring at two belts while we’re getting ready. It’s always such a tough call. They’re both so different. Well, Amelia Gray Hamlin says why not wear both? Last night, the model stacked two chunky statement belts on top of one another while out and about in New York.

Hamlin brought tons of 2000s style to a Carolina Herrera x Frame cocktails, wearing a cherry-red mini skirt paired with a high-neck crop top. The model accented her bold skirt with two perfectly placed belts. The first, an all-black number with gold hardware, sat right on top of a studded silver belt that looked like Hamlin borrowed it from straight from the racks of Hot Topic. Hamlin wrapped up her outfit with a Rockstar faux fur coat and knee-high raver boots.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

The statement belt comeback first took shape on the runways of Paris and Milan where brands like Schiaparelli and Miu Miu presented bold, often layered, waist accessories. Daniel Roseberry designed a coat made entirely out of ornate gold belts during his fall 2024 couture collection while Miuccia Prada put a school girl twist on double belting this past spring 2025 season. Over in New York and London, brands like Michael Kors and Dilara Findikoglu have gotten in on the action, too.

Really, the styling trick is mostly for aesthetic purposes—most of these outfits aren’t baggy enough to require more than one belt to hold them up.

Miu Miu spring 2025. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Hamlin’s version looks to be directly inspired by the runways—which, given her profession, isn’t exactly surprising. But the statement belt craze has also made its way to the red carpet recently. Look no further than Saoirse Ronan’s Louis Vuitton premiere dress which had a built-in waist accessory or Jennifer Lawrence belting her sleek Dior coat with a classic black belt as evidence.

For the most part, celebrities are using belts as they were initially intended—to actually make their bottoms or dresses fit correctly. But with her stacked accessories, Hamlin made a strong case for double belting.