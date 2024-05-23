FASHION

All the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the AmfAR Gala 2024

Demi Moore attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International...
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between the glitzy red carpet premieres and exclusive afterparties, the annual amFAR Gala is one of the more anticipated events slated during the Cannes Film Festival. The legendary bash, held at the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, always brings together some of the biggest names in film, fashion, and music in support of amfAR’s breakthrough AIDS research.

Demi Moore is serving as this year’s host, joining renowned fashion editor Carine Roitfeld who is set to curate a fashion show during the evening. The gala, which is presented by Chopard and the Red Sea International Film Festival, will also include performances from the likes of Cher, Nick Jonas, and Jess Glynne. Safe to say, guests lucky enough to snag an invite will be dancing until the wee hours of the morning.

Like past editions, which have featured everyone from Kendall and Kris Jenner to Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter, stars who have been making a splash on the Cannes red carpet are sure to bring their best step and repeat style to the gala. Expect to see supermodels like Bella Hadid, actresses such as Moore and Diane Kruger and, perhaps, a few surprises. Below, each and every red carpet look from the 2024 amfAR Gala.

Cher
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images
Demi Moore
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Nick Jonas
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Gaurav Gupta and Shruti Sushma jewelry.

Paris Jackson
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maria Bakalova
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Marina Ruy Barbosa
SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Odell Beckham Jr.
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Barbara Palvin
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Diane Kruger
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Karolina Kurkova
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coco Rocha
SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images

In Yanina.

Mariacarla Boscono
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Peggy Gou
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Andie MacDowell
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Natasha Poly
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Carine Roitfeld
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sasha Pivovarova
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

In Nina Ricci.

Heidi Klum
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Lever Couture.