All the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the AmfAR Gala 2024
Between the glitzy red carpet premieres and exclusive afterparties, the annual amFAR Gala is one of the more anticipated events slated during the Cannes Film Festival. The legendary bash, held at the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, always brings together some of the biggest names in film, fashion, and music in support of amfAR’s breakthrough AIDS research.
Demi Moore is serving as this year’s host, joining renowned fashion editor Carine Roitfeld who is set to curate a fashion show during the evening. The gala, which is presented by Chopard and the Red Sea International Film Festival, will also include performances from the likes of Cher, Nick Jonas, and Jess Glynne. Safe to say, guests lucky enough to snag an invite will be dancing until the wee hours of the morning.
Like past editions, which have featured everyone from Kendall and Kris Jenner to Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter, stars who have been making a splash on the Cannes red carpet are sure to bring their best step and repeat style to the gala. Expect to see supermodels like Bella Hadid, actresses such as Moore and Diane Kruger and, perhaps, a few surprises. Below, each and every red carpet look from the 2024 amfAR Gala.