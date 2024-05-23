Between the glitzy red carpet premieres and exclusive afterparties, the annual amFAR Gala is one of the more anticipated events slated during the Cannes Film Festival. The legendary bash, held at the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, always brings together some of the biggest names in film, fashion, and music in support of amfAR’s breakthrough AIDS research.

Demi Moore is serving as this year’s host, joining renowned fashion editor Carine Roitfeld who is set to curate a fashion show during the evening. The gala, which is presented by Chopard and the Red Sea International Film Festival, will also include performances from the likes of Cher, Nick Jonas, and Jess Glynne. Safe to say, guests lucky enough to snag an invite will be dancing until the wee hours of the morning.

Like past editions, which have featured everyone from Kendall and Kris Jenner to Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter, stars who have been making a splash on the Cannes red carpet are sure to bring their best step and repeat style to the gala. Expect to see supermodels like Bella Hadid, actresses such as Moore and Diane Kruger and, perhaps, a few surprises. Below, each and every red carpet look from the 2024 amfAR Gala.

Cher Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Demi Moore Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images In Loewe.

Nick Jonas Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Gaurav Gupta and Shruti Sushma jewelry.

Paris Jackson Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maria Bakalova Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marina Ruy Barbosa SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Diane Kruger Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Karolina Kurkova Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coco Rocha SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images In Yanina.

Mariacarla Boscono Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Peggy Gou Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andie MacDowell Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Natasha Poly Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carine Roitfeld Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sasha Pivovarova Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images In Nina Ricci.