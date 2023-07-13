I have to admit, And Just Like That... is on a hot streak. Finally, the writers are embracing the episodic nature of Sex and the City, placing the characters in ridiculous, often sex-based plots that begin and end within the title slide and credits. This week, Carrie meets a man she initially believes to be poor, gay, and looking to sue—but it turns out he’s rich, straight, and seeking a hook-up. Seema, meanwhile, is shocked by a guy for the first time in years; Charlotte embraces her inner stage mom.

It’s light, comical, and exactly what I expected to get from the series since season one, episode one. But once again, while the writing is on an upward trajectory, the costuming still leaves a bit to be desired. It’s possible I’m just struggling to accept that Carrie no longer dresses like a 30-something, but most of her outfits in “Trick or Treat” feel like complete misses to me. That’s not to say there aren’t some good fashion moments in the episode. Charlotte’s Halloween fundraiser makes for a few fun looks, and her foray into the world of Ralph Lauren provides the mom of two with her best outfit of the season so far. Maybe it’s a sign Charlotte should ditch all the out-of-place Oscar de la Renta, and stick with vintage Ralph moving forward.

Episode Five: “Trick or Treat” Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Miranda may no longer be a lawyer, but she’s still suffering from commute fatigue, shuttling between Che’s apartment in Hudson Yards to her family’s Brooklyn home. And considering she’s so busy carving pumpkins and making (non-pumpkin) pancakes for Brady, she doesn’t have time to say, make sure her See By Chloé striped sweater and plaid RTA jacket aren’t totally clashing. We’ll give her a pass...this time.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images When fans initially saw paparazzi shots of these looks months ago, they were not too pleased, complaining that Carrie would never wear such an ensemble. Well, now we know this is technically a Halloween costume for Charlotte’s fundraiser. To be fair, even Miranda couldn’t clock that Carrie was dressed up as Helen Gurley Brown, founder of Cosmopolitan, circa 1970 (apparently she missed the Cosmo magazine clutch). “When have you ever seen me wear bows in my hair like this?” Carrie asks Miranda. “I don’t know? Wednesday?” Miranda claims she ditched a costume, but that’s not entirely accurate, as she is clearly dressed up as someone who finally learned to mix patterns. After her previous look, this Stella McCartney sweater paired with a striped Etro wrap skirt, purple scarf, and brown leather boots is most definitely a step in the right direction.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Lisa Todd Wexley, though, would never dare miss an opportunity to dress up, and the filmmaker seemingly took inspiration from Kylie Jenner’s 2022 Halloween costume, showing up to Charlotte’s event in a high fashion Bride of Frankenstein ‘fit courtesy of Balmain.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max It seems that Seema falls into the anti dress-up camp with Miranda, showing up to the fundraiser looking gorgeous yet decidedly un-festive (and not as Padma Lakshmi, despite what the racist foodies may think) in a burgundy, pleated ALC dress (see below in white). Nya, though, takes the cake for the (second) best costume (behind LTW, of course), as Eartha Kitt’s Catwoman in a Wolford x Mugler bodysuit and leather thigh-high boots.

HBO Carrie attempts to pick up men at a bar with Seema and Nya. And while she is unsuccessful with that endeavor, I do want to take a moment and acknowledge the success of her look. Now THIS feels like a natural evolution of Carrie’s style. A slinky, metallic dress with a high slit and fun, slightly unnecessary ruffle—very Carrie, in my opinion, and finally, proof that the SATC DNA is still in there somewhere.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images It seems “Trick or Treat” is the episode where patterns run wild, because just as Miranda is learning how to pair stripes, Carrie goes rogue. This is another look that had people talking when it originally debuted months ago, but unlike her Halloween costume, the context of this one doesn’t really help its case. Carrie wears this vertigo-inducing outfit while chatting on the phone with Seema. The conversation quickly turns to penis pumps, which shocks Carrie to the point that she stops dead in her tracks in the bike lane, only to cause a collision with a cute, age-appropriate man. It’s possible he got distracted by Carrie’s plaid coat, or perhaps her colorful striped kaftan from Marrakshi Life. That being said, it could have been the aquamarine suede boots designed by Sarah Jessica Parker herself for the show under the faux label Duchessa Gardin. Or was it the Pierre Cardin crossbody bag or gray hat? Your guess is as good as mine.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Seema, meanwhile, has become the antithesis of her new friend, fashion-wise. The monochromania continues with an all-white look featuring a knit turtleneck sweater, double-breasted trench, pleated skirt, stiletto boots, and leather bag. Thank god for the penis pump storyline giving Seema more screen time so we can enjoy these looks.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Nya and Miranda have a meeting of the minds outside of school as they discuss Nya’s recent one-night stand, and Miranda’s problematic living situation. The two are very much embracing fall with their looks: Nya, in a brown teddy coat with a pair of color-blocked Etro joggers, patterned socks, and bright JW Anderson bumper mules. Miranda, meanwhile, has clearly completely moved on from her California style, bundling up in a multicolored plaid, fringe jacket from Xirena and wide-leg pants.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Clearly, Carrie took a liking to flats after she was forced to wear them following her hip surgery last season. When the stiletto-obsessive heads to George’s house to deliver lunch after causing him to crash his bike, she’s wearing penny loafers, nary a heel in sight. Carrie pairs the shoes with a pleated bright pink dress, gray maxi cardigan, and plaid jacket (which seems to be the pattern of the episode).

HBO Che and Miranda sit down for what—now that I think about it—may be their first documented date. They discuss Che’s upcoming show and Miranda’s living situation as the latter struggles to take down her spicy curry. While the display is honestly a bit pathetic, what isn’t lacking is Miranda’s Proenza Schouler sweater, which leads me to wonder if AJLT’s costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, have been snooping around Naomi Pierce’s Succession rejects bin.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Charlotte proves she would make the perfect stage mom as she helps out Rock with their first modeling gig. And when I say perfect stage mom, I mean the kind that would find a way to get herself booked for the job as well. Charlotte shows up to Rock’s Ralph Lauren shoot in a full vintage look from the brand, which is immediately clocked by the shoot’s stylist. It’s a bit embarrasing for Char, yes—but honestly, it’s a pretty killer ensemble.

HBO It’s only fitting that Miranda and Carrie go vintage shopping in pre-loved clothes (and no, I’m not talking about the Pierre Cardin crossbody bag, which has now made two appearances in just one episode). Miranda is now fully back to her SATC wardrobe, wearing an oversized vintage Express Tricot sweater, while Carrie pairs a vintage floral dress with a knit bolero and feather-adorned beret. In this scene, Carrie warns against snap judgements—but I can’t help but make one about this look, sorry.