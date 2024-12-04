Angelina Jolie is standing by the winter sandal. After taking to the 2024 Gotham Awards red carpet in an open-toe heel earlier this week, the actress braved the New York City cold yesterday in footwear that most would reserve for the summer months.

Jolie was seen leaving her Atelier Jolie storefront—which happens to be the former studio of Jean-Michel Basquiat—on Tuesday afternoon. Given the brisk weather the city is currently experiencing, focus immediately went to Jolie’s shoe choice: a pair of black open-front platforms. The chunky block heel of Jolie’s Celine shoes harkened back to the late ’90s and early aughts and added some height to her figure.

Jolie’s outfit consisted of a white tank top, a knit cardigan, and black pants that left us all wondering: what happened to all those winter coats she was wearing on the red carpet this fall? The logical explanation of Jolie’s fashion choices is that she was merely walking from her store to the inside of a heated SUV.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Prior to attending the Gotham Awards on Monday evening, the actress was seen out and about in some more statement mules. Also from Celine, this pair was designed in a plush shearling fabric which might provide some warmth despite its completely open front and back. The actress again paired her towering kicks with muted knitwear and a sensible tote bag.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Jolie has never been one to pay attention to trends, so it’s fitting that she would turn such a shoe into an all-weather staple. And, with all the crazy things celebrities are wearing nowadays, can’t we all just let Jolie enjoy herself some sandals, no matter the weather outside?

Shop Angelina’s Mules: