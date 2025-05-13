Forget Florals, Angelina Jolie Is Doing Spring Style Her Way

True to form, Angelina Jolie is staying simple and chic this spring. Yesterday, the actor stepped out for a midday lunch at Cara in Los Angeles while wearing a pared-back take on seasonal dressing.

Jolie was seen headed to the restaurant in a muted crewneck gray sweatershe tucked casually into a low-rise black skirt. Her calf-length bottoms complemented her shoe choice—a pair of cream ballet slippers accented with black trim—and the rest of her accessories. Jolie topped off her lunch look with a structured black handbag featuring gold hardware, cat-eye glasses, and a wool coat that she carried on one arm.

Don’t expect any loud florals or butter yellows from Jolie in the coming warm months, this elevated groutfit is much more her speed.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Right now, many are trading out their muted transitional wardrobes for colorful spring pieces, often with skin-baring elements to combat the rising temperatures. But Jolie has never been one to abide by the confines of seasonal dressing—the actor much prefers to wear what she wants, regardless of the weather outside—so this transitional look, a couple of months after spring officially started, is somewhat expected.

In December 2024, Jolie nixed the idea of seasons all-together during a trip to her Atelier Jolie storefront in New York. Instead of one of her many statement coats, Jolie wore a fitted white tank and a gray cardigan. But the biggest curveball of Jolie’s outfit was her shoe choice. The actor slipped on a pair of open-front Celine shoes that most would reserve for a summer trip to the beach and not a stroll in the dead of winter.

Of course, Jolie’s rebuttal of seasonal dressing all boils down to her strong personal style. The actor has established a handful of wardrobe signatures over the years—minimal slip dresses, luxe cashmere knits, elegant flat-sole shoes—that she’s worn both on and off the red carpet with aplomb. Call Jolie’s style what you want: “Rich Mom,” “Quiet Luxury,” or something similar. The actor simply knows good style.