Angelina Jolie Stuns In a Simple but Sensual Black Gown

There are few stars with a style as distinct as Angelina Jolie’s. Last night, the actor and producer made a rare appearance for the New York City screening of her drama film Couture—and she did so in a chic, sharp look that made use of her most versatile fashion signatures.

Jolie was poised at the occasion in a strapless black dress from Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, complete with a plunging rounded bodice and flowing floor-length hem. Her minimalist look was complemented with black leather pointed-toe pumps, a gleaming gold watch and swinging gold-beaded earrings. In true movie star fashion, Jolie kept her sunglasses—a glossy pair of black aviators with thin gold frames—on while arriving to the event.

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The star’s look instantly harkened back to her longtime penchant for sweeping black dresses over the years, adding a new number to the rotation. Indeed, Jolie’s made the classic piece core to her own style through the decades, from her plunging leather Versace dress at Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s 2005 premiere to sweeping gowns she’s worn while promoting newer projects like Maleficent, The Eternals, and Maria. Plus, as history proves—like her iconic, high-slit appearance at the 2012 Oscars—she’s always favored a strapless silhouette, as well.

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Couture is Jolie’s latest film, marking her return onscreen after a nearly three-year hiatus. Directed by Alice Winocour, the drama follows Jolie as American film director Maxine Walker, who deals with a breast cancer diagnosis while working on a high-level fashion job during Paris Fashion Week. As previously revealed, the project also incorporates the struggles faced by South Sudanese model Ada and makeup artist Angèle.

However, this isn’t the only project in Jolie’s lineup. The actor’s set to appear in a new film adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s novel Anxious People, which also stars Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel. She’s also slated to star in Doug Liman’s upcoming spy thriller The Initiative, which little is known about at this time. Of course, Jolie’s continued to run her namesake fashion house Atelier Jolie, which features works by innovative artists in the main floor gallery of its Great Jones Street headquarters. The space’s latest exhibit, “Alchemy,” features works by Janette Beckman, Andrew Castrucci, Peter Hristoff, Bing Lee and Michael “KAVES” McLeer, which are on display until August 1.