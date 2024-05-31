Angelina Jolie? A theater head? We have her lookalike teenager Vivienne to thank for her new interest. Last night, the mother-daughter duo attended the opening night performance of Reefer Madness: The Musical in edged-up twists on suiting.

Following a joint Broadway appearance last month (for The Outsiders which they helped to co-produce) the Jolies journeyed out West to support the Kirsten Bell-starring production in Los Angeles. Angelina left behind her usual gala gowns in favor of a high-fashion take on the men’s suit—a more casual version of Yves Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking, if you will. The Oscar winner sported a strong-shouldered blazer and matching dress pants that pooled all the way down to the floor. Instead of a traditional button down, though, Angelina went with a white t-shirt complete with a trompe-l'œil tie print. The actress accented her outfit with sleek black shades, dewy skin, and a swide-swept hairdo.

Vivienne, for her part, followed Angelina’s cue in some refreshed suiting of her own. The teen went down a more traditional route with a blue button-down top paired with a black vest and matching pants. In a very Gen Z move, Vivienne topped off her look with a pair of Converse sneakers. Bell, who takes on the role of Mary Lane in Reefer, stayed classic in a black slip dress that featured a sheer insert along the neckline.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angelina, who is soon to embark on a press tour of her own for the Pablo Larraín film Maria, has recently been trying on the hat of Broadway producer—all under the watchful eye of her daughter Vivienne—as well as red carpet designer. The actress took a behind-the-scenes role in The Outsiders, a musical stage adaptation of S. E. Hinton’s 1967 novel of the same name. Angelina worked alongside her co-producer Justin Levine and was kept on track by her “theater head” daughter.

“[Vivienne] will correct me,” Jolie told reporters during The Outsiders premiere in April. “She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this.’ She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously.”

Jolie continued, saying “It was a dream to work with this very dedicated and extremely talented cast. Brilliant singers, dancers and actors all of them. They all work so unbelievably hard.”