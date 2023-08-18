Even Angelina Jolie knows that, sometimes, a little flash of skin goes a long way. On Thursday, the actress was spotted two times in New York City (once in the morning and once in the afternoon). And while she was wearing the same maxi dress, the pair of sightings each had a very distinct feel.

Let’s start with her mid-morning look. For what seemed to be a slate of meetings (after all, she is in her Broadway producer, fashion brand-owner era) Jolie opted for one of her signature business-casual pairings—a fitted wool blazer layered over what seemed to be a fairly simple black dress.

The actress has taken a real liking to the jacket, she styled the same piece on Wednesday with a pair of wide-leg pants and a satin tank top. Speaking of rewears, Jolie opted for a familiar pair of suede pumps and her trusty monogram Celine tote (which, apparently, makes as good of a briefcase as it does a travel carry-on).

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The look felt casual, yet obviously very chic and business-appropriate—Jolie tied her hair back in a loose bun and added a pair of black Chloé sunglasses to round things out. Later in the day, though, Jolie proved that she had some tricks up her sleeve (or, rather, underneath her blazer’s sleeves).

Walking in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, the full nature of Jolie’s dress was unveiled when she decided to let her blazer hang loosely on her arms. In addition to the side-baring cut-outs, the knit fabric of the dress was semi-sheer and added a sultry twist to the evening look—taking it from the boardroom to the city sidewalks. Talk about a transition piece!

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The upper portion of the dress also had a unique twist in the form of caped sleeves that created a pooling effect. Jolie opted to switch things up with a more night-appropriate Saint Laurent padded clutch (one of her many go-to accessories) and let her hair pool loosely at her shoulders. While Jolie has made a habit of monochromatic styling she’s also, clearly, mastered the art of day-to-night dressing.