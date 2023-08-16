Angelina Jolie is already dressing like a true New Yorker ahead of her move to the Big Apple. And while the actress has historically been a proponent of toned-down dressing, her recent looks have been severely lacking in color. It’s an all-black uniform that seems to be a go-to style amongst the city’s inhabitants, and clearly, Jolie too.

After touching down in the city earlier this week, Jolie grabbed lunch with her son Pax Jolie-Pitt Wednesday while wearing a very business-casual look (maybe she has some Atelier Jolie business to take care of later?) Her daytime look had all the makings of a signature Jolie outfit—a sharply tailored black blazer, breezy wide-legged pants, and a simple pair of ballet flats. Of course, the look was monochromatic, but it had a subtle detail that was a slight departure from Jolie’s usual wears.

Her satin tank top certainly took things in a different direction. It tucked casually into her high-waisted pants and was partially hidden underneath her jacket. There was sizable lace portion at the top of the piece that just might have been the closest we’ll get to Jolie trying out the sheer trend.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While the top would be a fairly casual pick for other stars, for Jolie, it’s a more risky choice compared to most of her off-duty looks (she will, however, throw in a more daring moment here and there on the red carpet). To complete the look, the 48-year-old had to add in her signature, and very practical, accessories.

She chose dainty gold earrings and a pair of square-framed sunglasses (and later added in her trusty Saint Laurent clutch). But it was her Celine bag that really made the entire ensemble quintessentially NYC. There’s nothing New Yorkers love more than a ludicrously capacious tote to throw their day’s needs in. And it seems that Jolie’s monogram piece is quite versatile—it doubled as a chic carry-on when she arrived to JFK Airport Tuesday.

BACKGRID

Jolie has been in and out of New York quite a lot this summer—and it’s not just her all-black looks that have her morphing into a Downtown regular. In early July, it was learned that the actress leased the former NoHo studio of Jean-Michel Basquiat to use as a space for her soon-to-be released brand Atelier Jolie. She also signed on to produce the Broadway play Outsiders (with special help from her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne).

“A privilege to be in this space,” Jolie said on Instagram. “We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there.”