Angelina Jolie transforms into the legendary opera singer Maria Callas as the star of Chilean auteur Pablo Larraín’s, Maria. And, despite all the fuss that’s been made over method dressing recently, Jolie managed to channel Callas at the Venice Film Festival tonight in the most understated, and impactful, manner possible.

Jolie, attending the festival for the first time in nearly two decades, looked breathtaking in a custom nude Tamara Ralph gown that dramatically wrapped around her figure. Her gown featured a slight train detail at the bottom, but it was the faux fur stole neckline that subtly paid homage to Callas. The late diva, known for her glamorous personal style, would regularly shroud herself in fur pieces both on and off the stage.

The actress went with a bold red lip and wore her hair in a simple, slightly tousled style. It’s likely that the gold brooch, which she pinned to the top of her dress, belonged to Callas like the one she wore earlier in the day.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Jolie’s arrival to Venice, where she donned a Christian Dior trench coat and Celine boots, she’s been placing her bet on goddess-like earth tones. The actress was spotted yesterday in a slick Tom Ford kaftan from the brand’s fall 2024 collection. Earlier today, she emerged from the Venetian canals in a semi-sheer Saint Laurent gown. And for the Maria photo call just a few moments later, Jolie changed into a floor-skimming Saint Laurent LBD with a plunging backside that perfectly framed her tattoo collection.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Courtesy of Tom Ford Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/4

Yesterday, fans were treated to the first teaser clip of Jolie transforming into the role of Maria Callas. Larraín lauded Jolie’s performance saying that she “began her own training, which lasted over six months in total—and resulted in a defining, crowning, at times staggering performance.” He added, “You always listen to Angelina and you always listen to Maria Callas.”

Jolie’s performance is already drawing considerable praise among critics and has her leading the contenders for the Best Actress prize at the 2025 Oscars. She addressed the latter during a press conference in Venice today. “Honestly, the bar in this that I would know that I did good enough are the Maria Callas fans and those who love Opera. My fear would be to disappoint them,” she said.

Jolie continued, “If there’s a response to the work, I’m very grateful. But, in my heart, to disappoint the people who love her and she means a lot to—and her legacy. I really came to care for her. I didn’t want to do a disservice to this woman.”