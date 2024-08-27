Angelina Jolie has arrived in Italy, but she’s not there for a summer vacation. She’s kicking off fall film season at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and she’s already come with ready a seasonally-shifting fashion declaration: trench coat season is here.

Today, Jolie arrived wearing a sleek, short sleeve jacket that she belted tightly at the waist. Her jacket had all the makings of a typical fall piece, from the double-breasted silhouette to the black statement buttons. An embroidered bee and initials near the hip reveals its maker: Christian Dior, of course.

Underneath, Jolie donned a black maxi dress that poked out slightly from the trench’s hemline. She accessorized with black heel boots and some very “movie star” angular shades. Makeup was simple with a demure nude lip and dewy skin. Her honey-colored hair, which she wore in a pin-straight style, appeared to be a few shades lighter than the last time she was seen on the red carpet during the Tony Awards in June.

These next few days (and months, really) are sure to be big for Jolie who stars as the opera singer Maria Callas in the Pablo Larraín biopic, Maria. Surely, the actress has something memorable planned for her first go on the red carpet in promotion of the film during the Venice Film Festival later this week.

Jolie started filming Maria last year and was subsequently spotted on the streets of Paris embodying the legendary diva’s eclectic 1970s fashion. The biopic, which follows the final days of Callas’s life in Paris, is already garnering acclaim from critics and is sure to have Jolie as the top of the pack in the running for a Best Actress nod at the Oscars. According to Larraín, the actress learned the cadence of Callas’s singing, saying “she’d hear the operas in an earpiece while singing them herself.”

“Jolie began her own training, which lasted over six months in total—and resulted in a defining, crowning, at times staggering performance,” the director told Vanity Fair recently.

“You always listen to Angelina and you always listen to Maria Callas,” he continued. “When we listen to Maria Callas in her prime, most of the sound is Callas—90 percent, 95 percent—and when we listen to Callas older and in the present, almost all of it is Angelina.”