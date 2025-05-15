If anyone can make see-through fabric ooze with sophistication, it’s Angelina Jolie. The Maria actor, out in New York City yesterday, balanced the sheer dressing trend with an air of elegance only she could make happen.

Jolie was seen leaving her Atelier Jolie boutique wearing a knee-length dress that flirted ever so delicately with the see-through look. The jet black number was composed of two layers: a sheer top portion placed over a lace minidress. The doubled effect of Jolie’s dress not only created an interesting texture play—it didn’t compromise on modesty in the slightest. Yes, flashing lots of skin is alluring, but there’s something equally alluring about just hinting at the idea of skin like Jolie did here.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Jolie’s styling choices only upped the elegance. She paired her dress with one of her signature statement coats, tinted glasses, and a pair of ladylike black heels.

Although Jolie likely doesn’t pay attention to the ebbs and flows of trends, this isn’t her first time winking at the sheer craze. Earlier this year, the actor wore a nude illusion Elie Saab number to the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards. Even that look, a flesh-tone lace dress with a slight train, didn’t play into the overtly sexy tropes that define naked dressing.

Really, Jolie’s layered interpretation of the sheer LBD last night is more suited to the average person than the nearly nude looks worn by stars. Those, too, are great—but it takes a special someone to pull off such a daring look. Apprehensive to go fully sheer? Use Jolie’s latest outfit as inspiration.