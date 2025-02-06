The “Rich Mom” aesthetic isn’t just a fleeting trend for Angelina Jolie. Look no further than her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night.

Jolie stepped out to the event, where she was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award, in an off-white Brunello Cucinelli silk gown. She wore the draped halter neck design with a matching tuxedo jacket worn over her shoulders. Jolie’s look, from her pin-straight hair and minimal glam to the slight pop of black from her heels, certainly leaned into the “Quiet Luxury” trend. Of course, Brunello Cucinelli is one of the quietest “Quiet Luxury” brands out there.

But based on Jolie’s style history, it’s safe to say that she isn’t just aping some trend. She really just dresses this chic all the time—both on and off the red carpet.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last month, Jolie was spotted at the grocery store with her 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivian wearing what most would reserve for a fancy night out. She styled an ankle-length black slip dress with a chic camel coat and ballet flats. It’s a “Rich Mom” pairing that Jolie’s tested out on the red carpet many times before and one that’s been a staple of her Maria press tour over the past months.

The actress has favored long dresses in monochrome silk worn with luxe outerwear and simple heels. At times, her style has seen slivers of operatic glamour (perhaps as an homage to Maria Callas, whom Jolie plays in Maria). But even when she does dabble in themed dressing or a daring beauty moment, her uniform is a constant. Jolie will have another opportunity to show off her understated sensibilities during Friday’s Critics Choice Awards where she’s nominated in the Best Actress category.

Yes, Jolie is a mom to six, but her red carpet wardrobe is never short on styles fit for a Californian matriarch.