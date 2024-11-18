Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt is all grown up. Last night, the Maria actress and her mini-me attended the starry 2024 Governors Awards which marked Knox’s first red carpet appearance in over three years.

Jolie, just days away from the nationwide release of her Maria Callas biopic, continued her tasteful press streak in a vintage boho dress. The halter-neck piece, purchased from The Kit Vintage, featured a beaded gold bodice that flowed into a sheer lined skirt complete with knit detailing. Jolie glammed up her archival gown with megawatt diamond jewelry and an elegant half-up, half-down hairstyle. Knox, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

The mother-son duo were followed on the red carpet by a who’s who of Hollywood that included the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, and Nicole Kidman. The evening served as a pre-cursor to the 2025 awards season which Jolie is sure to be a fixture of given her operatic performance in Maria is already garnering rave reviews among critics.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jolie has begun attending more galas and red carpets with her children over the years. Most recently, she brought three of her six children—Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and Maddox, 23— to the Maria New York premiere in September. Jolie and Knox’s outing, however, was a rare solo appearance with his mom on the red carpet.

He last attended The Eternals UK premiere in 2021 with all six of his siblings. Clearly, the teen has grown quite a few inches since then. He nearly towered over Jolie during the Governors Awards last night.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie shares her six kids—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—with her estranged ex-husband Brad Pitt. Last month, Jolie admitted that she doesn’t expect her children to follow in her and Pitt’s footsteps by pursuing acting careers. “No, I think they're especially shy, very private people,” she said, adding, “They want to be private.”

The actress also opened up about the significance of her kids’s support. “It’s meant everything,” she explained. “Before you get out in these things, you’re as nervous. They just said, ‘No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’ You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you.”