Angelina Jolie Puts a Casual Spin On Her Signature Leg Split

Angelina and Pax Jolie’s latest mother-son date? Sushi with a side of some serious fashion.

The Jolies were seen at the celebrity hotspot Sushi Park on Friday evening. Angelina, for her part, sported one of her signature sleek and chic outfits in the form of a black boat neck dress. She styled the sleeveless piece, which featured a slit along one side, with her go-to pumps and a luxe top handle bag. The actress carried a blue jacket in the crook of her arm and added on a pair of square-frame sunglasses for good measure.

Pax, 20, cut a more casual figure with his outfit. He wore loose-fitting khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and a patterned bomber jacket. Angelina’s son topped off his look with aviator sunglasses, messy hair, and white slip-on shoes.

Those unfamiliar with the celebrity news cycle might question why nearly every major star—from Kendall and Kylie Jenner to Beyoncé—are posted up at a Los Angeles strip mall more often than not. Well, for starters, said strip mall houses a restaurant, Sushi Park. It also serves as a way for celebrities to show off their respective fashion senses—much like in the case of Angelina and Pax.

Angelina and Pax’s latest outing follows the actress’s recent appearance at the Tony Awards alongside her daughter Vivienne last month. There, Angelina (who served as a co-producer on the Tony-winning production The Outsiders) dazzled on the red carpet in a Lady Liberty green gown from Atelier Versace. Vivienne, 15, followed her mom’s cue in a dark green vest, matching dress pants, and a white button down.

Earlier this month, a source close to the actress detailed how she navigates her relationship with her kids. In addition to Pax and Vivienne, Angelina is also mom to Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Maddox, 22, and Knox, 15.

“Angie seems very happy and content with her life,” the insider told People. “She's focused on her kids and work. She's involved in projects that she truly cares and feels passionate about.”