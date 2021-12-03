All the cool girls are wearing purple. Just ask Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga, or Cardi B. A deep, rich purple has emerged over the past few weeks as the color of the season and now, budding style icon, Anitta, has joined the list of names to cosign the hue.

On Thursday night, the Brazilian singer attended an event in Miami, thrown by Sean Penn, benefitting CORE’s Crisis Response Programs in Latin America, Haiti, and Brazil. For the occasion, Anitta opted to wear a Mugler a deep purple, velvet mini dress from the autumn/winter 1998 collection with a structured sweetheart neckline. Anitta played up the old-Hollywood look of the dress with finger waved hair, sheer black gloves, and a dark, sultry red lip.

Anitta wasn’t done with just one look, though. Later in the evening she sang for the assembled guests. For the performance, Anitta changed into for a very different outfit: a maxi dress from Roberto Cavalli spring/summer 2022 with the motif of a tiger and flames right on the chest. The singer brushed out her curls and removed her red lip in order to let the dress speak for itself. The drama of the second look was capitalized by the simplicity of the first and together, they made for a well-rounded fashion evening for a

