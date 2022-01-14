So everyone with a Netflix subscription clearly binged Emily in Paris, right? No one can stop talking about it (for better or for worse), it just got renewed for two more seasons, and while Emily’s fashion choices are a constant punchline, they seem to still be inspiring the way we dress. Take Anne Hathaway, who just had a major Emily moment of her own.

On Friday, the actress shared a post on Instagram in a floral Valentino mini dress with a built-in collar. Hathaway paired the dress with some major platform boots, a pea coat, and a bright yellow Valentino shoulder bag.

It’s a bit like Andrea Sachs finally getting stylish, or Emily Cooper toned down her look a little. Because of course, if Emily was really styling this outfit instead of celeb stylist, Erin Walsh, she would probably have opted for a bright colored coat and some textured boots, but Walsh and Hathaway went for the simpler route. The high ponytail with bangs and bright pink lip, however, is very Annie in Paris (with Paris pronounced in a French accent, of course).

But Hathaway didn’t wear this look in Paris, instead she wore it in New York. As for what prompted this fashion moment from the actress, it’s unclear. Soon, she will be busy promoting the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, WeCrashed, alongside Jared Leto, about Adam Neuman and WeWork. Hopefully when that comes around, we will get to see more fashionable Hathaway moments, because who doesn’t love to be reminded of The Devil Wears Prada on a weekly basis?