As her third press tour of the year begins, Anne Hathaway is stepping out in style—and taking her baby bump along for the ride. Ahead of The Odyssey’s release in just a few weeks, the actor made the case for fashion-forward maternity style while out in New York City.

Hathaway exited the Bowery Hotel in a bright red Ashlyn jumpsuit from the New York-based brand’s spring 2026 collection.. The soft, long-sleeved piece featured a drop-waist silhouette with a peplum waistline, scooped back, and swishing tapered legs. While mimicking the shape of a midi dress, the one-piece look’s flowing shape also smoothly held Hathaway’s baby bump without being rigid or restrictive. Interestingly, Hathaway appeared to be wearing the dress backwards. On the runway, its scoop neckline ran down the models’ back, but Hathaway opted to switch it around.

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Stylist Erin Walsh helped finish Hathaway’s look with a pair of matching open-toed sandals, complete with low heels and tied ankle straps for a sultry, yet practical base. A gleaming gold collar necklace, bangle, and watch added an ornate glamour to the set, which was paired with a set of dark red cat-eye sunglasses. Alaïa’s signature red leather Le Coeur shoulder bag added a sweet, whimsical touch to her vibrant ensemble.

The moment marked Hathaway’s first appearance since her viral pregnancy announcement earlier this month. The actor took to Instagram to share her and husband Adam Shulman’s happy news, twirling in a white oversized skirt and maxi skirt with black thong-strapped mules. Judging by her all-red outfit, a similar theme of breezy textures and simple color palettes are already in place as her Odyssey press tour begins.

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This isn’t Hathaway’s first rodeo when it comes to dressing up her baby bump on the red carpet—in fact, she has it down to a science. During her previous pregnancies with her sons Jonathan and Jack, the actor wore ensembles varying from tasteful cutouts to elegant ruffles during a wide slate of projects—including hosting the 2016 L.A. Art Show’s opening party with Shulman in 2016 and promoting Amazon Prime’s Modern Love series in 2019.

As the second half of 2026 looms ahead, Hathaway’s maternity fashion is poised to take a turn for the glamorous. The Odyssey is the latest development in the star’s busy year, which has already seen her pull off an overlapping press tour with The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary this spring. She’s also promoting sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street later this summer, followed by her titular role in Colleen Hoover’s Verity adaptation in October. Though the star has a hectic four months ahead, she’s sure to take them on in style—baby bump and all.