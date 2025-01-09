Anne Hathaway will soon dust off her tiara for the upcoming Princess Diaries 3 movie. And while specifics of the highly-anticipated project remain under-wraps (including whether or not Julie Andrews will return), Hathaway seems more than ready to start dressing like the Princess of Genovia yet again. Last night, the actress looked like modern-day royalty at a Bulgari event in Shanghai, China.

Hathaway slipped into an elegant yellow gold dress from Oscar de la Renta for the evening. Her gown featured a structured strapless bodice that exploded into a flared circle skirt. Hathaway accented her gold foil sparkler with peep-toe Louboutin heels, a demure chignon, and a blush pink lip.

Of course, a true princess look of this magnitude wouldn’t be complete without the jewels to match. The Oscar winner topped off her dress with a Bulgari serpent necklace that was intertwined with sparkling blue and red stones.

Elegant looks like this one have always been in Hathaway’s wheelhouse, but there’s no denying that this Oscar de la Renta number would function extremely well on the Princess Diaries 3 press junket. In October 2024, the actress confirmed that the threequel was, indeed, happening. “Miracles happen,” she captioned a video shared to her Instagram. “The fairy tale continues.”

Princess Diaries 3 is still in the very early stages of production, but there are some clues as to how it will play out more than two decades after the last film debuted. Screenwriters Flora Greeson and Adele Lim (the latter worked on Crazy Rich Asians) are attached to the project as is producer Debra Martin Chase who worked on the originals.

In 2022, Hathaway hinted at the potential reboot, saying “I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Andrews, now 89, seemed more apprehensive about returning to Genovia. “I might just be a little too old, a granny for it, I don't know,” she said in 2022. “It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things.”