Is there anyone better than Anok Yai, a new-gen supermodel, to task with revamping 2000s supermodel fashion? Yesterday, the runway star showed off her impeccable street-style sense as she took to Downtown New York in a striking matching set. Who knew picking out a bouquet of flowers could look this good?

Yai, in a coordinating siren red ‘fit, was hard to miss as she hit the town on Wednesday. The model flashed her toned figure as she slipped into a draped crop top designed with silver grommet embellishments. She paired her tank with a matching micro mini skirt that looked straight out of 2006. The piece featured the same metallic etching as her top, most of which was placed along an extra large belt detail that nearly engulfed the entire skirt. It seems Yai and Dua Lipa are in agreement that belts, worn as skirts and tops, can qualify as literal pieces of clothing.

From there, the model continued to reference a bygone era with a deep red vintage shoulder bag, layers of silver pendant necklaces, and a black headband. She finished off with statement sunglasses, clear hoop earrings and Dries Criel rings, and towering, multi-color sandal heels.

Yai, a two-time W cover star, has been scaling back her runway appearances of late. She last walked Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s Prada catwalk back in February which marked her only appearance for the fall 2024 season. But Yai’s absence from the catwalk doesn’t mean she’s skimping out on providing some major fashion moments elsewhere. In fact, she’s been doing exactly the opposite.

In late May, the beauty was seen outside of the newly opened New York nightclub Silencio in another jaw-dropping outfit. She sported an ab-baring black bra and a micro—heavy on the micro—mini skirt. Per usual, she accessorized things to a tee, arming her night out look with baubles of silver chains, a sequined fur coat, and some Rihanna-level boots.