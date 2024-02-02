There’s certain model off-duty looks that, truly, only a supermodel can pull off. Which makes sense, given that the average person might struggle to execute something as risky as Mona Tougaard’s sheer knit homage to Kate Moss, or more recently, something similar to Anok Yai’s latest street style serve.

The supermodel, and two time W cover star, was spotted in New York City on Thursday wearing a longline coat from Loewe. Of course, Yai put her own signatures on the outerwear piece, deciding to completely forgo layering anything under. The result was something we’d expect out of a bonafide super—leggy, chic, simple but high-impact. But even as Yai seemingly forgot to slip into a pair of pants during her stroll around the city, it appeared that her matching boots had her covered on that front.

Yai styled her white jacket with Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson-designed “Toy” boots. The slouchy pair are meant to imitate the look of actual pants thanks to a five pocket trouser design that’s featured on the side of the boot. The remainder of the shoe is rather untraditional, too—the heel is designed with their signature “toy” pump structure while the front has a petal-shaped toe box.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, Yai has never been one to overcomplicate her street style looks, so it’s fitting she went about mixing up this rather simple silhouette by way of her boot’s unexpected detail. The runway star rounded out her daytime outfit with a white mini bag, layered necklaces, and round-framed glasses.

This particular Loewe shoe originally debuted for the Spanish brand’s fall 2023 collection and has been brought for subsequent collections by Anderson. Emily Ratajkowski also co-signed the shoe during the brand’s spring 2024 runway show in Paris, and even Rihanna slipped into a pair herself. Now, with Yai’s cool girl take, Anderson definitely has a hit on his hands.

Yai likely has a busy month coming up as the fashion calendar really kicks off next week in New York City. The model was noticeably missing from couture proceedings in Paris last week, but we’re sure to see plenty more of the beauty soon—both on and off the runway.