Anya Taylor-Joy will soon dip her toes into the Mad Max universe in the Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. But before transforming into the character Imperator Furiosa, the actress seemed to channel a look during a night out that veered more toward The Matrix than the gritty feel of her upcoming flick.

On Thursday, Taylor-Joy stepped out to an after party in London’s West End to celebrate Cara Delevingne’s performance in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Joined by her husband, rocker Malcolm McRae, Taylor-Joy sported a black monochrome look that was equal parts form and function. The actress centered her outfit around a turtleneck maxidress which she layered with a matching cardigan that was left partially unbuttoned. From there, Taylor-Joy continued her monochrome streak with an oversize leather bag and pointed-toe ballet flats. Jewelry arrived in the form of gold hoop earrings and a silver pendant necklace, while glam was kept dewy and natural.

McRae, for his part, seemed to pick up on the subtle British-isms of his wife’s look. The musician sported a khaki trench—practically a rite of passage in London—that he styled with a white button-down, patterned tie, and dress pants.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, Taylor-Joy met up with Delevingne—who is currently in the midst of a West End run as Sally Bowles in the Playhouse Theatre’s latest iteration of Cabaret. Like Taylor-Joy, Delevingne also sported some tailoring of her own—just without pants, of course. The model paired an oversize blazer with black boots, a leather belt, and her dramatic stage makeup.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy’s night out may have appeared rather casual, but it’s likely because she’s gearing up for a whirlwind next few months. Following her surprise appearance in Dune: Part Two—which paved the way for two jaw-dropping premiere moments—the star will attend the grand debut of Furiosa at May’s Cannes Film Festival. Taylor-Joy is one of the more inventive dressers in Hollywood, so it’s safe to assume there’s much, much more in store where her Dune looks came from. And, unlike her latest The Matrix night out, they are sure to be purely Furiosa.