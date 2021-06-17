Anya Taylor-Joy Looked Like an Actual Goddess at Dior’s Athens Show

Anya Taylor-Joy attended Dior’s Cruise 2022 show today in Athens, Greece dressed appropriately for the occasion. Arriving with her braided hair wrapped around her head, suggesting something of a crown effect, she certainly looked like a Greek goddess. Her dress, Dior of course, was a shimmering, sheer champagne number that seemed fit to wear atop Mount Olympus itself. It’s the kind of outfit that would leave someone making offerings to Euphrosyne, the Greek goddess of, well, joy.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise to see Taylor-Joy pop up in Dior’s front row. The striking green Dior Couture gown The Queen’s Gambit actress wore to the Golden Globes earlier this year may go down as the moment that cemented her as a red carpet icon to watch. She also wore a mauve Dior Couture gown to the Critics’ Choice Awards later in the awards season.

After nearly a year of front rows being necessarily sparse and many avoiding international travels altogether, Dior’s destination resort show seemed like something of a return to normal for the fashion world. Taylor-Joy was joined in the front row by fellow actresses Catherine Deneuve and Suki Waterhouse.

And while Taylor-Joy’s outfit may have evoked mythology, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri actually chose Athens as the show’s location because of its relationship to sports. It’s fitting, though, because Athens is the birthplace of the Olympics, after all. The collection was inspired by the freedom of movement offered by athletics after a year of lockdown.