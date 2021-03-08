The 20 Major Fashion Moments From the Critics Choice Awards

The Golden Globes may have kicked off awards season two weeks ago, but in retrospect, it feels more like it served as a test run for red carpet pageantry than anything else. The show, of course, took place largely distanced, with most celebrities attending virtually. But that didn’t stop them from serving some major looks. There was Leslie Odom Jr. in a Valentino suit (replete with neon green turtleneck peeking out underneath), Anya Taylor-Joy in a forest green Dior gown, and Sarah Paulson in custom Prada—including a purple cast. But this past Sunday night, all gloves were off for the Critics Choice Awards. After successfully completing the digital Golden Globes without a hitch, celebs seemed emboldened to take their fashion to new heights for Critics Choice. From Zendaya in a show-stopping Valentino gown (she later changed to accept the SeeHer award, given to her by her Malcolm and Marie costar John David Washington), to Emma Corrin wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress studded with glittering shells, here are the biggest fashion moments from the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

Amanda Seyfried in Miu Miu. Getty Images

Emma Corrin in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Courtesy of Schiaparelli.

Zendaya in Valentino. Courtesy of Law Roach Instagram

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture. Courtesy of Law Roach Instagram

LaKeith Stanfield in Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Gal Gadot in Prabal Gurung.

Emerald Fennell Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Leslie Odom Jr. in Celine.

Andra Day in Prada.

Julia Garner in Christopher John Rogers.

Talia Ryder in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang. Courtesy of Instagram

Vanessa Kirby in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent.

Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture. Courtesy of Instagram

Shira Haas in Giorgio Armani Privé. Courtesy of Shira Haas Instagram

Alan Kim in Emporio Armani. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani.

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Dominique Fishback in Reem Acra.