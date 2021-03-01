The Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2021

A socially distanced, digital presentation of the Golden Globes didn't stop celebrities from going all out, fashion-wise, on Sunday night. In fact, a limited red carpet and majority of nominees and presenters attending from home seemed to remove some of the pressures of an IRL event. As a result, stars like Leslie Odom Jr. (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami...), this year’s ambassadors Satchel and Jackson Lee (the progeny of Spike Lee), and Josh O’Connor—who could take home the Golden Globe for Best Actor after playing Prince Charles in The Crown—dressed in their own interpretations of awards show style. There was a mix of the high glamour usually associated with a Hollywood event (Elle Fanning in custom Gucci), and comfortable, relaxed, nonetheless chic takes on black tie (see Odom Jr.'s green turtleneck underneath a Valentino suit). The variety was delightfully fresh, and yet another testament to the creativity with which artists have approached their work during an unprecedented year. See our full list of best looks, below.