The Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2021

A socially distanced, digital presentation of the Golden Globes didn't stop celebrities from going all out, fashion-wise, on Sunday night. In fact, a limited red carpet and majority of nominees and presenters attending from home seemed to remove some of the pressures of an IRL event. As a result, stars like Leslie Odom Jr. (nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami...), this year’s ambassadors Satchel and Jackson Lee (the progeny of Spike Lee), and Josh O’Connor—who could take home the Golden Globe for Best Actor after playing Prince Charles in The Crown—dressed in their own interpretations of awards show style. There was a mix of the high glamour usually associated with a Hollywood event (Elle Fanning in custom Gucci), and comfortable, relaxed, nonetheless chic takes on black tie (see Odom Jr.'s green turtleneck underneath a Valentino suit). The variety was delightfully fresh, and yet another testament to the creativity with which artists have approached their work during an unprecedented year. See our full list of best looks, below.

Elle Fanning Photo by Gareth Gatrell Elle Fanning wears Gucci to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Josh O’Connor Photo by William Waterworth at Michele Filomeno Josh O’Connor wears Loewe to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee Courtesy of Twitter Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee wear Gucci to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Leslie Odom Jr. Photo by Phoebe Joaquin Leslie Odom Jr. wears Valentino to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Regina King Photo by Wayman and Micah Regina King wears Louis Vuitton to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Cynthia Erivo Courtesy of Instagram Cynthia Erivo wears Valentino to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Tiffany Haddish Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC Tiffany Haddish wears Alberta Ferretti to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Sarah Paulson Courtesy of Instagram Sarah Paulson wears Prada to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Bill Murray Courtesy of NBC Bill Murray at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Michelle Pfeiffer Courtesy of Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer wears Valentino to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Maria Bakalova Courtesy of Instagram Maria Bakalova wears Giorgio Armani to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Anya Taylor-Joy Photo By Sami Drasin Anya Taylor-Joy wears Dior to the 78th Golden Globe Awards.