We are, of course, absolutely horrified to learn that national treasure Sarah Paulson has been injured in any way. Though at least she made the best of a broken arm by dressing it in a custom lavender Prada cast at the 2021 Golden Globes where she was nominated for her performance in Ratched. It not only perfectly offset her black Prada gown, but is also actually pretty on-trend if Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' recent runway presentation has anything to say about it.

Her cast was covered in lavender palettes and festooned with Prada's trademarked triangular logo badge on the hand. "When you’re Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress," wrote her stylist Karla Welch on Instagram. The make-do accessory actually recalled the gloves, complete with tiny bag pockets, shown on the brand's fall 2021 runway.

Though, it remains unclear, exactly, how Paulson was injured. Last we checked, she was hard at work enhabiting Linda Trip for Ryan Murphy's upcoming American Crime Story take on Bill Clinton's impeachment.